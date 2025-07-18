BLACKPINK’s Jennie Hasn’t Dated ‘For A Long Time’, Reveals Her Ideal Type

BLACKPINK’s Jennie delighted fans with a rare peek into her personal side during a light-hearted chat with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date. The K-pop star, known for guarding her private life, spoke about love, dating, and what she looks for in a partner, making several playful and honest revelations.

In the chat, Jennie admitted she’s “very romantic” and enjoys surprising her partner. When asked about the nicest compliment she’d give, Jennie said, “I don’t like people easily, so when I do, I tell them,” calling it her ultimate compliment. She also jokingly revealed she suffers from “love hangovers” quite often, quipping, “Maybe every other weekend,” though she admitted it’s not always pleasant.

The BLACKPINK member surprised fans by acknowledging that she believes in love at first sight, stating, “That’s been my life,” and adding, “I know instantly whether it’s going to work or not.” She shared that even though fate has sometimes disappointed her, she’s learning to take control of her own destiny.

Jennie also described her ideal partner, saying, “I don’t like cute guys. Sexy guys don’t even know they’re sexy, but cute guys know they’re cute.” She firmly ruled out dating anyone lacking rhythm, calling rhythm “everything” and saying, “I don’t want to date someone who’s so stiff.”

Jennie’s romantic life has always intrigued fans, with past relationships including EXO’s Kai and reported links to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and BTS’ V. While she has never publicly confirmed any relationship beyond her time with Kai, fans have continued to speculate. Most recently, reports suggested Jennie and V parted ways in 2024 before his military enlistment.

On the work front, Jennie recently reunited with BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. The group is currently on their Deadline World Tour, continuing their reign as K-pop icons.