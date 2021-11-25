Bollywood Divas Marked The Perfect Green Outfits For The Perfect Bridesmaids!
Shaadi season is on and we all are going to have wedding invitations from our loved ones, soon or later. As the wedding season arrives, getting a beautiful dress becomes the priority of the women. Markets are filled with a variety of dresses like Lehanga, saree etc. But women are never satisfied with thousands of designs. The only question running in their mind is, what should I wear? The question becomes more complicated while the invitation is from a close family member or friend. To solve your problem we have some better options for you.
Nowadays, our B-town celebs promoting Green colour for this wedding season. We all are very fond of green colour and like greenery in our surroundings. So we have brought some options for a perfect bridesmaid, followed by our Bollywood divas.
Kriti Sanon – Oncsreen Mimi aka Kriti Sanon us a pro to grab the attention of the fans with her beautiful smile and stunning outfits. Kriti Sanon chose to and make this green Zara Umrigar lehenga yours forever. This tone-on-tone set entailed a spread of bead and sequin work. The plunging neckline blouse looked admirably well put on the Mimi actress with the riveting details of 3D floral embroidered work on her ready-to-twirl skirt. A dazzling dupatta, choker necklace and drop earrings made it a fancy-inducing ethnic look.
Kiara Advani – Kabir Singh actress ‘ Kiara Advani’ steeped as the show stopper for the designer duo, Shyamal and Bhumika. Kiara was a true desi queen in a mint green lehenga set that featured sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline blouse that was complemented with floral embroidery in gold. It was clubbed with a pleated skirt that bore colourful floral motifs, and the trail was indeed a very gorgeous one. A show-stealing choker necklace and a finger ring, was all that she needed to keep her look intact. The dress will be suitable for a perfect bridemaids.
Alia Bhatt – The Raazi girl ‘Alia Bhatt’ shared a glimpse of wedding attire in the Sangeet ceremony of Aditya seal. The Lehanga was designed by Manish Malhotra, floral embroidered blouse and a voluminous skirt that bore a blend of neon green and baby pink. Alia wore a bold backless blouse, a potli bag also grabbed the attention.
We would like to know which one you are going to wear on next wedding party. Drop your comment in the comments section.