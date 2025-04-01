‘Bollywood Is Stuck In The ‘80s’: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Calls For Change

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has joined the ongoing debate on the declining quality of Hindi films, criticizing the industry’s reliance on outdated storytelling. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor expressed his frustration with the films getting green-lit in 2025, calling them relics from the 1980s—”and not even the good ones.”

His comments were sparked by a social media post declaring “Bollywood is finished,” which lamented the industry’s lack of fresh ideas. Kapoor, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, agreed that Hindi cinema needs to break free from its dependence on “stars that have been there and done that” and formulaic scripts. He urged producers and financiers to take risks on “low-cost, high-concept films” instead of recycling old tropes.

“Keep the upfront costs low, and the audience will come,” Kapoor advised, citing his Netflix film Thar as an example. The neo-Western thriller, made for ₹20 crore, “looks visually better than many films that cost 2-3 times that” because, according to him, “every cent went into the making of the film and not unnecessary costs.”

Bollywood isn’t and shouldn’t be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films it’s time for producers and financiers to gamble on low cost high concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes .. prioritise never before seen story telling and keep the… https://t.co/sf4Lk8bQPh — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 31, 2025

When a fan questioned why Kapoor wasn’t taking on more projects, he responded candidly: “Dude, with all due respect, you have no idea how difficult it is to do anything that’s offbeat or unconventional in this business. It can take years to make one Bhavesh or Thar.” He referenced his films Ray and AK vs AK, emphasizing how rare such opportunities are in Bollywood.

Bro I don’t have endless money but I do have endless passion and ideas filmmaking is a huge undertaking and process but if I’m backed I promise I’ll give you unforgettable films https://t.co/CuGC4IMxSd — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 31, 2025

Kapoor also made a passionate plea for industry backing, promising to create “unforgettable films” if given the necessary support. “I don’t have endless money, but I do have endless passion and ideas,” he assured.

The actor, last seen in Thar (2022) alongside his father, made his debut with Mirzya and gained critical acclaim for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. While his acting career has remained selective, his latest remarks highlight his commitment to reshaping the industry’s creative landscape.