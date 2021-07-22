Boycott Bollywood trending on social media, users said – BAN ‘Pornwood’.

Since the advent of social media, users and fans openly express their opinion on any issue, which is easily accessible to other people as well. On many occasions, users have also shared their views against Bollywood and once again ‘Boycott Bollywood’ has started trending on social media. Let us tell you that on July 19, Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Crime Branch for making porn films and uploading them on apps.

Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpo have been kept in custody till July 23. Now after this case, the anger of the users has erupted on Bollywood and Boycott Bollywood has started trending on social media. It is worth noting that before the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, people had expressed their views against Bollywood on social media.

Now many users have demanded to boycott Bollywood by calling it a bad place. One user wrote, ‘Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case. The couple was summoned by NCB a few months back. Hopefully, now people will understand how much dirt is inside Bollywood. For God’s sake stop looking at them’.

One user wrote, ‘Bollywood changed to Pudiyawood then to Terrorwood and now to Pornwood. Now what time has not come that Bollywood should be banned.’ Another user wrote, ‘On one hand, Shilpa teaches to respect girls, on the other hand, her husband acts like this’.

Not only this, but many users also talked about banning Shilpa Shetty’s work. People say that Shilpa should be banned from judging any reality show. One user said, ‘Get her out of Super Dancer immediately’. Another user said, ‘Take Shilpa out of the show, I don’t think children will be safe’.

Let us tell you that in February 2021, a complaint was filed against Raj Kundra. In February, Mumbai Police arrested Umesh Kamat for running a porn racket. Umesh Kamat had earlier worked for Kundra’s company. Mumbai Crime Branch has said that Raj Kundra is the mastermind of this entire case. Raj Kundra and his brother living in Britain have formed a company named Kenrin. On which porn movies are shown. The videos of the films were shot in India and were sent abroad through We Transfer.

