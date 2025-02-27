Buffy And Gossip Girl Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies At 39; Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has passed away at the age of 39. The actress was confirmed dead after emergency services responded to a call at One Columbus Place, New York, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the city’s police department.

Authorities have stated that her death is not being treated as suspicious. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. A representative for Trachtenberg told PA news agency, “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Hollywood Mourns the Loss

Tributes poured in from co-stars and colleagues, mourning the actress, who was remembered as a talented and beloved figure.

Emma Caulfield, who played Anya Jenkins in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, called Trachtenberg “a little sister” in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today,” she wrote.

Alyson Hannigan, known for her role as Willow Rosenberg in Buffy and How I Met Your Mother, shared nostalgic photos from their time together on set. “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends,” she wrote.

David Boreanaz, who played Angel, posted a black-and-white photo of Trachtenberg, calling the news “horrible.” James Marsters, who portrayed Spike, described her as a “beautiful soul” in a touching tribute, adding, “Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy, has not yet commented publicly. However, her recent announcement about reviving Buffy with a new creative team has resurfaced amid the tragedy.

Beyond Buffy, Trachtenberg’s Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, shared a post featuring her character Georgina Sparks, sending prayers in her memory. Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, who worked with Trachtenberg in Ice Princess, also paid tribute, writing, “Rest in peace sweet Michelle.”

US comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy, called her passing “heartbreaking” and expressed regret that she could not help her during her struggles in recent years.

A Look Back at Trachtenberg’s Career

Born on October 11, 1985, in New York, Trachtenberg started acting at the age of three, appearing in commercials before landing TV roles. She gained recognition in The Adventures of Pete & Pete and rose to fame with Harriet the Spy (1996).

Her diverse filmography included Inspector Gadget (1999), EuroTrip (2004), Ice Princess (2005), and 17 Again (2009). She most recently reprised her role in the Gossip Girl sequel.

In a past interview, she reflected on her experiences with Manhattan’s elite, saying some real-life figures were even more scandalous than their Gossip Girl counterparts.

Her passing has left Hollywood in mourning, as fans and colleagues remember the actress for her talent, humor, and warmth.