Chaos At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Event In Lucknow; Lathi Charge Ensues

A promotional event for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lucknow took an unexpected turn on Monday when massive crowds led to chaos, ultimately resulting in police intervention. Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a grand entry at the event, interacting with fans and distributing merchandise, but the situation soon spiraled out of control.

As the excitement escalated, fans broke barricades, leading to a stampede-like situation. Police were forced to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the unruly crowd. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting widespread discussion and apologies from many fans.

Lucknow Fans Express Regret

Following the turmoil, social media platforms were flooded with messages from Lucknow residents expressing remorse over the incident. One user wrote, “Fortunately, I witnessed this live but want to apologize on behalf of those who misbehaved. Next time, choose a better venue for your promotions. All the best for your film.”

Another fan defended the city’s reputation, blaming a small group for the chaos. “I am from Lucknow… and sorry for the behavior of a few people. Some uneducated individuals ruin events and spoil the name of our city, which is otherwise known for its culture and etiquette.”

What Led to the Chaos?

The trouble began after Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff thrilled the audience with aerial stunts before tossing merchandise into the crowd. Fans, eager to grab the giveaways, broke through security barricades, causing a dangerous rush. As tensions grew, some individuals even hurled chappals at the stage, forcing the actors to cut short the event.

Authorities struggled to manage the situation, leading to the use of force to restore order.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and a cameo by Sonakshi Sinha, is set to release during Eid 2024. The action-packed film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has generated significant buzz, with Lucknow being one of its key promotional stops.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the film remains highly anticipated, with fans hoping for a smoother promotional campaign in the coming weeks.