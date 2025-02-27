Paresh Rawal Criticises Method Acting, Disagrees With Ranveer Singh’s Approach

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has expressed his disapproval of intense method acting, particularly the approach taken by Ranveer Singh while portraying Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rawal argued that an actor should maintain a level of detachment from their roles, criticizing the notion of carrying a character’s traits beyond the shoot.

Paresh Rawal on Method Acting

A clip from Rawal’s interview surfaced on Reddit, where he reacted to Ranveer Singh’s past revelation about feeling depressed after filming Padmaavat because the character stayed with him. Rawal firmly disagreed with this practice.

“If you follow such a process, then it is wrong. You must have a witness attitude. Even after drinking heavily, a person still goes home to their mother or wife. That is the witness attitude,” Rawal explained, implying that actors should separate their roles from real life. He further added, “This is wrong that for a role you forget everything… so one can also stab someone like that?”

Mixed Reactions on Reddit

Rawal’s remarks sparked a debate on Reddit, with many users questioning his analogy and approach. Some supported his stance, while others argued that different actors have unique processes to achieve excellence in their craft.

One user wrote, “What sort of an explanation was this? I understand his point that actors shouldn’t get too emotionally involved, but he could have explained it better.”

Another user pointed out that method acting has worked well for many actors. “Heath Ledger is one example, and Vikram from the Tamil industry is another. Hrithik Roshan also locked himself in a room for days to get into a character. People have their own methods.”

Some users also found Rawal’s comparison odd. One comment read, “Did he really bring in the example of sleeping in your mother’s bed versus your wife’s? What kind of comparison is that?”

Ranveer’s Performance in Padmaavat

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was recently re-released in theaters on February 6. The film tells the story of Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor), and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), who invades Chittor in pursuit of Padmavati. Ranveer’s portrayal of Khilji was widely acclaimed, earning him a Filmfare Award.

The debate over method acting continues, with actors and audiences divided on whether complete immersion enhances or harms an artist’s performance.