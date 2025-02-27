Mirzapur’s Rasika Dugal On OTT Labels: ‘If Someone Calls Me OTT Queen, Why Not?’

Rasika Dugal, known for her roles in Mirzapur and Lootcase, has carved a niche for herself in the digital entertainment space. With most of her projects released on streaming platforms, does she worry about being labelled solely as an “OTT actor”?

Currently preparing for Delhi Crime Season 3, Rasika remains unfazed by such classifications. “People have their own perceptions, and they are entitled to them. Sometimes, these perceptions work in your favour; sometimes, they don’t. There’s nothing you can do about it,” she said.

She further explained that actors are often too engrossed in their craft to dwell on public opinions. “There are always varying perceptions, but I don’t keep track of them. Sometimes, as actors, we don’t even realize what worked in our favour and what didn’t. There are so many factors beyond our control. I don’t have a problem with these tags,” she remarked.

For Rasika, it is her work that truly defines her. “I don’t feel insecure about it at all. In fact, if someone wants to call me the ‘OTT queen,’ that’s great, yaar. Why not?” she quipped with a smile.

Despite the absence of theatrical releases, Rasika believes the appreciation for her OTT projects is just as powerful. Speaking about the response to Mirzapur Season 3, she said, “It was wonderful to reconnect with Mirzapur’s audience. They are so loyal and curious about the show. The love we get for our work is very addictive,” she concluded.