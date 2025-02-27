Rakhi Sawant And Poonam Pandey’s ‘Crazxy’ Song Goes Viral, Fans Hail It As Ultimate Crossover

Rakhi Sawant is once again making waves in her signature bold and unpredictable style. The actor features in the newly released song Goli Maar Bheje Mein from the upcoming crime-thriller Crazxy, alongside Sohum Shah and Poonam Pandey. The film, starring Sohum, is set to release in theatres on February 28, and the song perfectly encapsulates its chaotic and energetic vibe.

The music video, shared by the makers on social media this Wednesday, begins with a dramatic sequence where Rakhi hijacks Sohum’s character’s car at gunpoint. A scuffle ensues when she accidentally loses control of her weapon, leading to unexpected chaos. Just as things spiral further, the duo crashes into Poonam Pandey, setting up a twist in the scene.

Adding to the entertainment, Rakhi delivers a cheeky one-liner to Poonam, saying, “How many times will you die and come back to life?”—a playful reference to Poonam Pandey’s staged death controversy from the previous year. The makers captioned the video, “The CRAZXY-IEST CROSSOVER for the CRAZXY-EST SONG! #Crazxy In Cinemas This Friday (28th February).”

Fans React to the Viral Crossover

The song’s humorous reference and unexpected collaboration sparked a flood of reactions online. Many fans took to the comments section, echoing Rakhi’s joke. One user wrote, “Oye, come back to life… how many times will you die? ” Another added, “How many times will you die, sister pakoda? ”

The crossover itself received praise for its unexpected yet entertaining mix. A fan commented, “This crossover is insane! ” while another wrote, “The crossover we never knew we needed! ”

Some fans even hailed Crazxy as one of the year’s most exciting films. A comment read, “2025 just started, and we already have the craziest collab of the decade—Rakhi Sawant, Poonam Pandey, and Sohum Shah!” Another user joked, “Bollywood screenwriters watching this: ‘We need to step up our game.’”

Many were surprised by the casting trio, with one fan saying, “If someone told me last year that Sohum Shah, Rakhi Sawant, and Poonam Pandey would be in the same film, I wouldn’t have believed it. But here we are.” Another added, “If THIS is just February, imagine what the rest of 2025 has in store! This trio has made it truly Crazxy.”

With just a day left before its release, Crazxy has already generated significant buzz. Fans can expect an unpredictable cinematic ride when the film hits theaters on Friday, February 28.