‘Not My Fault’: Akshay Kumar Responds To Controversy Over Devotional Song ‘Mahakal Chalo’

Actor Akshay Kumar’s recently released devotional song Mahakal Chalo has stirred controversy after a priest association raised objections over certain visuals. The association claimed that some depictions in the music video were inappropriate and did not align with religious traditions.

Mahesh Sharma, president of the priest association, voiced concerns in an interview with News18, stating, “While the song is good, some visuals are inappropriate. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen embracing the Shivling, which is not acceptable. Additionally, the bhasma (sacred ash) is being offered in a manner that does not align with tradition.”

Responding to the controversy, Akshay addressed the issue during a press conference for his upcoming film Kannappa, in which he portrays Lord Shiva. Defending his actions in the song, the actor said, “Since childhood, my parents taught me that Bhagwan hamare maata pita hai. So, if you hug your parents, what is wrong with that? Is there anything wrong with it?”

He further added, “Absolutely not. If my strength comes from there, and someone misunderstands my devotion, that is not my fault.”

Amid the ongoing debate, Akshay also shared his recent experience at the Maha Kumbh, expressing admiration for the event’s large-scale management. “I don’t think there is any country in the world that can handle a crowd of 60 crore people in 45 days. Hats off. Everything was running smoothly and with love. My experience at Maha Kumbh was very good,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Mahakal Chalo continues to garner attention, with fans appreciating the devotional song while debates over its visuals persist.