Akshay Kumar Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025, Praises UP Government’s Arrangements

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 by taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Expressing his gratitude, the actor lauded the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, calling them a significant improvement over the previous Kumbh in 2019.

After completing the ritual, Akshay Kumar spoke about his experience and commended the seamless organization of the event. “I enjoyed it. There is a good arrangement, and I thank CM Yogi Adityanath for the wonderful planning. I remember in 2019, people used to struggle. This time, many prominent personalities are attending—Ambani came, Adani came, many big actors came. The arrangements are commendable. I want to thank the policemen and workers with folded hands,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has drawn millions of devotees, saints, and dignitaries. This year, extensive security and infrastructural developments have been put in place to manage the influx of visitors. Kumar’s presence at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati has further highlighted the spiritual significance of the event.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently made headlines with his devotional song, Mahakal Chalo. He is also preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The historical drama will portray the life of Indian lawyer and statesman C. Sankaran Nair and features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in key roles. The film is scheduled for release in the first half of 2025.

Akshay Kumar’s participation in Maha Kumbh 2025 has further added to the event’s prominence, with his praise reinforcing the state’s efforts in ensuring a well-managed and organized pilgrimage for devotees.