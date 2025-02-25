After Dipika Kakkar Bollywood Actress Ayesha Jhulka Also Got Eliminated From The Celebrity Masterchef Show

TV’s one of the most popular cooking show ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ is constantly in the news among the audience these days and netizens are loving it for sure. Small screen actress and Sasural Simar ka fame Dipika Kakkar, who made a comeback on TV after 4 years with this show, left the show midway due to health issues, which shocked the fans. Now according to the latest report wild card contestant Ayesha Jhulka has been evicted from the show.

Dipika Kakkar

The Celebrity Masterchef show is in its fourth week and exciting the audience and the contestants equally. Last week, Dipika Kakkar, Usha Nadkarni, Ayesha Jhulka and Faizu overcame difficulties and moved forward in the ‘Black Apron’ challenge, however Dipika left the show mid way. Now the wild card contestant and popular 90’s Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka was eliminated from the show after failing in the last challenge of the week.

Ayesha Jhulka

Let us tell you that this week in the show was full of challenges for actress Ayesha Jhulka. The show had a Blind Wall Challenge in which judges Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna criticized Ayesha’s dish. Despite cooking delicious food for the team challenge, Ayesha came in the danger zone.Apart from Ayesha, Dipika has reportedly quit the show due to health issues. She could not appear in several episodes this week due to illness.

Dipika Kakkar

Small screen actress also revealed that lymph nodes around her left shoulder have increased and she is taking medication. She had a muscle strain a few weeks ago. With Dipika and now Ayesha’s exit from the show, the remaining contenders are Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, Mr Faisu, and Usha Nadkarni. A new wild card entry is also likely to be made in the show next week.