John Abraham On Being Objectified: ‘Felt It Was A Compliment’

Bollywood actor John Abraham, known for his chiseled physique and impressive body transformations, recently opened up about being objectified in the industry. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Pathaan actor admitted to facing objectification for his looks but revealed that he took it as a compliment rather than a drawback.

Having spent over two decades in the film industry, John has consistently impressed audiences with his fitness levels, from his debut in Jism to films like Dostana and Pathaan. However, he acknowledged that the focus on his appearance sometimes overshadowed his performances.

“I did feel objectified,” John said. “In fact, I was often told, ‘John, you are probably the only man who can be objectified by women.’ In a strange way, I didn’t feel bad about it—I took it as a compliment. But yes, in this industry, the focus is often more on how you look rather than how you perform.”

To counter this, John emphasized the importance of choosing films with strong scripts. Citing examples like Madras Cafe, Kabul Express, Taxi No. 9211, and No Smoking, he explained how he has tried to balance his career by working on content-driven projects alongside commercial entertainers.

Discussing his upcoming film The Diplomat, he reiterated his focus on well-written narratives. “I have been stressing on writing in any film I am producing or acting in because I believe the most important aspect of a film is how it is written,” he said. “Once a script is right and you deliver your lines as the director envisions, the film becomes more about the scenes rather than just the physique.”

While John acknowledged that a large audience still enjoys action-packed films where his fitness is a highlight, he also pointed out the growing demand for content-driven cinema. “There’s definitely a huge audience that wants to see physical transformations, and I love doing that. But at the same time, there is also a large section that values strong storytelling, and I respect that.”

With The Diplomat set to explore a new dimension of his acting prowess, John Abraham continues to strike a balance between style and substance in Bollywood.