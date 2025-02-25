Sushmita Sen On Marriage: ‘Dil Ka Rishta First, Shaadi Later!

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, known for her beauty and confident persona, recently addressed questions about her marriage plans. The actress, who has always been open about her personal life, shared her thoughts during a live Instagram session with fans.

Sushmita Sen Expresses Desire to Get Married

Sushmita, who rose to fame after winning the Miss Universe title in 1994 and later starred in films like Biwi No. 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, and Dulha Mil Gaya, remains one of the most admired personalities in Bollywood. Her love life has often been a topic of discussion among fans, especially since she has remained unmarried.

During the recent live session, Sushmita revealed that she had travelled to Jaipur to attend a wedding, prompting fans to inquire about her own marriage plans. Addressing their curiosity, the Aarya actress admitted, “I also want to get married.” However, she quickly added that finding the right person is essential before taking the plunge.

She emphasized that marriage should not happen just for the sake of it but should be based on a heartfelt connection. She further elaborated, “One should meet someone who is truly worthy of marriage. That’s how it happens, right? In a romantic sense, there should be a bond of the heart. The connection must reach the heart first, then the marriage can follow.”

Rohman Shawl Talks About His Friendship with Sushmita

Sushmita’s past relationships have also drawn public attention. She was in a relationship with model and actor Rohman Shawl from 2018 to 2021. Despite their breakup, the two have remained close friends.

In a previous interview with Zoom, Rohman spoke about their equation, saying, “We are like dal-chawal. There’s a comfort, we understand each other completely, and we don’t care what people think or say. I don’t feel the need to explain our relationship to others, as long as we both understand each other.”

A Look at Sushmita Sen’s Past Relationships

Sushmita was rumoured to have dated actor Randeep Hooda between 2004 and 2006. Later, her relationship with Rohman Shawl, who is 15 years younger than her, became a widely discussed topic online.

In July 2022, she made headlines after sharing a video with businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi, hinting at a relationship. However, breakup rumours soon followed. Addressing these speculations in a 2023 interview with Mid-Day, she called it “just another phase” of her life.

Despite the curiosity surrounding her personal life, Sushmita continues to remain focused on her career and personal happiness.