Did KGF Superstar Yash Reached Prayagraj With Wife And Son Yatharv To Take Dip In Sangam? Know The Reality Here

One of the most popular and talented Pan-India star Yash is known for his blockbuster KGF films. Apart from the films, the actor is also widely known for his simple life. Meanwhile, a video of the actor is going viral on social media in which the actor is seen getting out of the car with his wife Radhika Pandit, and their children. In these viral videos, Yash was seen carrying his son Yatharv in his arms, while Radhika and daughter Aarya were walking ahead.

Now several people on social media are claiming that the actor has reached Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh and will take a dip in the holy Sangam. So we also took a dig into this viral news and took out the truth behind it. Let us tell you that during the outing, Yash also took some time out to click pictures with the fans. In the video, Yash can be seen with his family and his fans gathered to get a glimpse of the Kannada actor.

Now let us tell you the reality behind this video of the South actor which is doing rounds on the internet. Actually, this video is not from Prayagraj but from Mumbai last year when he was in Mumbai with his family. Yash was in Mumbai for the shooting of his film ‘Toxic’, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. Yash is also producing the film under his banner Monster Mind Productions in collaboration with KVN Productions.

Earlier, his film got into legal trouble as the Ministry of Forest, Ecology and Environment filed an FIR against the makers of the film for illegal felling of trees during the shoot in Bengaluru. It is being said that these trees were cut down without approval from the authorities. Apart from ‘Toxic’, Yash will be seen in his next film ‘Ramayana’ where he will play the role of Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.