Complaint Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, And Tiger Shroff In The Kota Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission

The kings of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn along with Tiger Shroff seem to be in trouble these days. It is being reported that they have had to pay a heavy price for advertising paan masala. A complaint has been filed against the three in the consumer court. Let us tell you the whole matter, actually a social activist from Kota has filed a complaint against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff in the Kota Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Ajay Devgn

The complaint registered against these actors states that the actors are cheating the youth by advertising paan masala containing saffron. The commission has filed a case against three celebrities and the company manufacturing the product and has sought a reply by April 21. Let us tell you that the complainant’s lawyer Vivek Nandwana said that social activist Inder Mohan Singh Hani had filed a complaint.

Shahrukh Khan

The complainant has said that the youth consider Bollywood stars as their role model. He further said that these actors are cheating the youth by promoting a product that claims to have saffron on its label, but in reality, it does not contain saffron and it is sold at the rate of about Rs 4 lakh per kilogram.

Tiger Shroff

Vivek also said that here Vimal Pan Masala’s advertisement claims to have saffron, which is available at a very cheap rate which is Rs 5 per packet. The complainant says that Vimal Pan Masala has failed to present any concrete evidence in favor of its claims. Apart from this, the warnings on the product are written in such small letters that they are almost unreadable. Now let us see what will happen in this case next, will these actors withdraw themselves from the advertisement or they will continue to do them.