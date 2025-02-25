Urvashi Rautela Is All Set To Marry Orry? Duo’s Recent Social Media Interaction Raising Hopes Among Netizens

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela who is often in the news headlines for her weird statements in public is making headlines for her film ‘Daku Maharaj’ once again. Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani, also known as ‘Orry’ who is a popular internet sensation has sparked a buzz on the internet. The duo’s recent interaction on social media has raised hopes among netizens that they might get married really soon.

Orry

From Urvashi’s controversial pairing with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daku Maharaj to her comments about the attack on Saif Ali Khan and talks of her being removed from the film’s Netflix OTT release posters, Urvashi has been in the news for many reasons. Meanwhile, these days she is making headlines again for her interaction with Bollywood ‘BFF’ Orry who recently shared his pictures on social media.

Urvashi Rautela’s Comments

Let us tell you that Orry recently shared pictures from Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, in which he looked extremely handsome in a red kurta, matching Nehru jacket, white pants and red velvet juttis. However, what grabbed the most attention was the comment section of his post. And you will be amazed to know that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has also commented on the post that read, ‘Can’t wait to attend your wedding’, to which Orr jokingly replied, ‘Ours.’

Urvashi Rautela

Netizens instantly noticed the fun conversation between Urvashi Rautela and Orry and took a screenshot of their conversation which is going viral on social media. One user took a jibe at her and wrote, ‘First Indian woman to marry a man.’ Another corrected and wrote, ‘First Indian woman to marry Orry.’ Another person said, ‘This is her world. We are just living in it.’ Let us tell you that the OTT platform revealed the poster of ‘Daku Maharaj’ on Instagram on February 16, 2025, announcing its release date.