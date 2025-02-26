Dharmendra Praises Alia Bhatt In Heartfelt Social Media Post: ‘Loving Bahu, Pretty Beti’

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, recently took to social media to express his admiration for the actress. Known for sharing warm messages about his colleagues and family, Dharmendra’s latest post for Alia has won hearts among fans.

Dharmendra’s Special Message for Alia

In an Instagram post, Dharmendra shared a picture from a press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “An excellent artist, loving Bahu, Pretty Beti. Always pray for RK.” His message left fans smiling, appreciating the bond between the two actors.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Dharmendra portrayed Ranveer’s grandfather in the film. Directed by Karan Johar, the film received a positive response from both audiences and critics, emerging as a box-office success.

Dharmendra’s Upcoming Projects

The veteran actor is set to collaborate with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, for a family film. Additionally, he will be seen in Sridhar Raghavan’s war epic Ikkis, which revolves around the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra.

Alia Bhatt’s Professional and Personal Life

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra and is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha in her lineup of upcoming projects.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who dated for several years, tied the knot at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including their mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Later that year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Dharmendra’s affectionate tribute to Alia Bhatt underscores the camaraderie shared among Bollywood actors across generations, further solidifying their strong professional and personal bonds.