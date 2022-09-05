Can Anyone Become A Foster Carer In Essex?

If you have ever considered becoming a foster carer, you may have wondered if you would even be eligible to apply. Well, as long as you’re over 21, have the legal right to work in the UK, have a spare bedroom and wish to make a difference to a child’s life, there’s no reason to not at least take the first step. Of course, you’ll have to go through a full fostering assessment, which involves social work visits, background checks and training. However, if this is something you are seriously considering, it never hurts to look further and actually get some answers. This guide explains who can become a foster carer and who might struggle to get through the door.

Why Foster at All?

This is a good question that many people ask. Why should you foster? It is a big commitment, after all. Opening your home to a young person in need, a stranger for want of a better analogy, can be a daunting prospect. You are correct to exercise a certain amount of caution, and the child most certainly will be too – don’t forget you would be a stranger to them and just as much of a perceived threat.

However, it is your job to move past that and strive for inclusivity and acceptance over misconceptions and pre-judgment. If you can’t do that, then fostering is not for you. People foster to offer a chance to a child – the chance of a secure and stable environment in which they can flourish and grow. The chance that has otherwise been denied to them in more traditional avenues. That is why people foster.

The Prerequisites

Typically, a foster carer must have a reliable home and no criminal convictions in their name, particularly any recent convictions or any historic convictions relating to a child. That being said, not all criminal convictions would stop you from fostering, so it’s always best to discuss your personal circumstances with a fostering agency or your local authority fostering team.

There is a rigorous assessment process that includes lengthy background checks across multiple spectrums before you become approved and welcome a child. You can find out more information on this from the Essex based fostering agency orangegrovefostercare.co.uk. This is for the safety of the child involved, and that probably goes without saying. It is perhaps simpler to discuss the main reasons why an application would be rejected, so read on to find out the biggest red flags for fostering agencies.

The Red Flags

Firstly, if you have any prior issues with alcohol or substance abuse, this has to be disclosed. It will be discovered at some point during the process, and it is best to be upfront from the off. If you lie or withhold essential safeguarding information, the application will be rejected. If you are upfront and provide details of recovery, reasons, and background information, there is a chance that things may still be able to move forward with the correct support and guidance.

Secondly, all criminal convictions have to be laid bare for assessment. If these are not disclosed and found out during the background checks, your application will be closed regardless of how serious the conviction is. However, as mentioned earlier, it’s important to know that not all criminal convictions will lead to your application being closed. For example, a historic conviction relating to petty theft may be accepted if you’re able to demonstrate accountability and remorse, and also show how you’ve turned your life around. On the other hand, any convictions relating to children or abuse of a sexual nature, no matter how long ago, will be closed.

As you can see, not just anyone can be a foster carer, but there are plenty of routes for viable candidates.