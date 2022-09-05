Actress Tejasswi Prakash’s “Naagin 6” is currently one of the most popular fictional shows on television. It has kept fans hooked with its gripping storylines. The supernatural drama has recently taken a leap, in which the story of the twin daughters of Pratha has come to the fore, who have also been blessed with powers.

Prior to this track, the audience were left in splits on seeing Pratha’s (Tejasswi) foreign-returned avatar. To avenge her enemies, she forged a new character, who was said to be her lookalike. Given that it was said about her that she had returned from London, Tejasswi used a fake accent, which has gone viral on social media ever since Janhvi Kapoor recreated one of their dialogues.

In a recent conversation, the actress addressed the criticism of her “fake accent” from fans and said that it was deliberately misunderstood. Talking to a user of a YouTube channel, she said: “I was not following any accent, it was not legitimate. I just wanted to make it really fun. And if people find it funny, that’s great; whatever sells. In a time when so many good things are being made, everything is good, and it doesn’t work out. My show is working even when everything that happens in it doesn’t make sense. You do it with perseverance and it sells.”

Her accent in the show “Naagin 6” became the talk of the town after her popular dialogue, where she talks about walking at odd hours to maintain her figure. Janhvi Kapoor repeated this on her social media in a reel video which went viral.

Praising the young star, the actress said: “I loved her dedication. She directed the video herself with a friend, and I loved how she did it. They were so much better than me. After posting the video, people also started making reels and it went viral.” Apart from Naagin, Tejasswi Prakash also often makes headlines for her relationship with beau Karan Kundrra, whom she met during her stint in “Bigg Boss 15.”