‘Can I Push You Off The Bridge?’, Elli Avram And Ashish Chanchlani Shared A New Video On Their Social Media Handles

Recently, a picture of Bollywood actress Elli Avram and popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani surfaced on the internet, after which there were discussions about their relationship. It was said that Ashish and Elli Avram are dating each other. Now both of them have shared a new video on their social media platform, in which Ashish Chanchlani is calling himself Elli Avram’s spot boy, and talks about pushing her off the bridge.

Let us tell you that this new video of Ashish Chanchlani and Elli Avram is going viral among the fans, and it has further intensified the discussions about their relationship. However, neither of them has said anything openly on this yet. Eli Avram and Ashish Chanchlani have shared the video on their Instagram account. Along with this, he wrote, ‘Finally, we were waiting to tell you….’

In the video, Ashish asks Elli, ‘Is it okay, ma’am? Then he introduces himself and introduces himself as Elli Avram’s spot boy. After this, Ashish says, ‘If you need anything, please tell me.’ Then Elli Avram asks Ashish Chanchlani to fix her cap. To this, Ashish jokingly says, ‘Yes ma’am. Can I push you off the bridge?’ After this, both of them start laughing out loud.

After this video surfaced on the internet, fans still do not understand whether Elli Avram and Ashish Chanchlani are really in a relationship or it is part of some project. However, there are many comments on this video shared by Elli and Ashish, claiming that this is a prank to promote their upcoming web series, named Ekaki. Well, do let us know what you think about this video.