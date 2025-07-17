Salman Khan Admits Action Getting ‘Tougher Every Day’: 20 Days Shoot In Ladakh, 8 Days In Icy Water

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s ultimate action hero for over two decades, has admitted that shooting action-packed films isn’t getting any easier with age. At 59, the superstar confessed it’s now a constant battle to keep up with the intense physical demands of his roles.

Speaking to the media at a recent event in Mumbai, Salman opened up about his next big project Battle of Galwan, a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Sharing details about the film, Salman said, “It’s physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets tougher. I need more time for training now. Earlier I could do it in a week or two, but now it’s running, punching, kicking — everything takes more effort. This film demands it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Tiwari (@bollywoodhelpline)

Salman revealed how signing Battle of Galwan seemed like an exciting decision, but the reality hit during prep. “When I signed, I thought it would be amazing, but it’s proving to be very, very difficult. I have 20 days of shooting in Ladakh and seven-eight days of filming in cold water. We begin shooting this month,” he added.

The actor also confirmed that Battle of Galwan will not follow his traditional Eid release slot, instead targeting a January release next year. Salman was speaking during the launch of season two of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL).

Apart from Battle of Galwan, Salman also confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is happening. Fans can expect Salman to return in his larger-than-life action avatar, though the superstar himself admits it’s no walk in the park anymore.