An Unidentified Person Forcibly Entered The Building of Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaffrey, And KL Rahul After Vandalizing The Lift

There is news of an unknown person forcibly entering the building in which Kriti Sanon, Javed Jaffrey and cricketer KL Rahul, and his actress wife Athiya Shetty live. This person managed to enter the building and vandalize the lift as well. During this, he also made obscene gestures, looking at the camera. Now, a complaint has been lodged about this incident by the security manager of the building, Umesh Sarate, at the Khar police station.

Javed Jaffrey

According to some of the media reports, the unidentified person who entered the building has been identified and is currently admitted to the hospital. According to a report, a man arrived in a car late last night at the high-profile building ‘Sandhu Palace’ located in the posh area of Pali Hill. He told the security guard that he wanted to go to the 17th floor.

Kriti Sanon

The owner of that floor had told the guards to send anyone who came to meet him straight away. In such a situation, this man entered the building. The man parked the car in the basement, went to the washroom. Then he told the guard that he wanted to go to the 14th floor. When the guard called the owner of that floor, no one picked up the call.

KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty

Then he said that he wanted to go to the 17th floor again. On suspicion, the man was thrown out of the building. After this, the next morning, when the lift was opened after it stopped, large stones were kept in it. After vandalising the lift, the man was making obscene gestures towards the camera. Let us tell you that Javed Jaffrey has a luxurious flat in the same building where Farah Khan had gone.