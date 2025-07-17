It’s Official! Kriti Sanon Replaced New Mom Kiara Advani In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh, Read To Know

For the past many days, there have been constant discussions of Kriti Saini replacing Kiara Advani in the upcoming film ‘Don 3’. Well, now it has finally been confirmed that Kriti Sanon will be opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’. Earlier, Kiara Advani was a part of the film, but recently she has become the mother of a daughter, after which Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment has confirmed that Kriti Sanon has replaced Kiara Advani in ‘Don 3’.

For the past several days, it was being said that Kiara has left ‘Don 3’, and now it has been confirmed. Let us tell you that ‘Don 3’ will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. He had directed ‘Don’ and ‘Don 2’, in which Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the lead role. Now the command is once again in Farhan’s hands. In a statement issued by Excel Entertainment, apart from Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘120 Bahadur’, an update was also given about ‘Don 3’.

According to one of the news portals, the statement said, ‘Farhan Akhtar is also preparing for his next directorial film ‘Don 3’. It is expected to go on the floor in January 2026. Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon are in the lead roles in this film. These days, casting is going on for the film. It is also being said that the makers are talking to a top actor, who will play the role of villain in ‘Don 3’.

Let us tell you that earlier, Vikrant Massey was going to play the role of villain in ‘Don 3’, but he has left the film. The producers of the film gave this information and said that he found the role lacking depth and also needed transformation. In March, there was news that Kiara Advani has left ‘Don 3’ due to pregnancy. However, nothing was said on this by the actress herself or the makers.