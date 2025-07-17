‘I Am Not Doing Anupama, It Is Completely False’, Ronit Roy Opened Up On Speculations of Doing Anupama As Vanraj

There have been constant discussions about the famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ that Vanraj Shah is making a comeback in it, but not with Sudhanshu Pandey. It was speculated that Ronit Roy would be seen in place of Sudhanshu Pandey. Actually, Sudhanshu left the show midway in 2024 after playing this character for 4 years. Well, now Ronit has now put an end to these speculations.

Reacting to his entry in ‘Anupama’, Ronit Roy told one of the media houses, ‘I am not doing Anupama. The news is completely false, and I will not play the role of Vanraj.’ Many media reports had claimed that Ronit is going to make a bang entry in Rupali Ganguly’s show ‘Anupama’. He is the new ‘Mr. Shah’. Ronit’s fans were very happy to hear this news, but at the moment they have got a shock.

Reports also claimed that the TRP rating of this show is decreasing. In such a situation, the makers are looking to bring back the old characters. Anuj Kapadia, i.e. Gaurav Khanna, is also included in this list. It was also said that he would make a comeback in the show. This show, which has been ruling the hearts of the audience since 2020, saw many actors leave it after the leap.

Talking about the work front of Ronit Roy, let us tell you that he runs a security agency about which he has talked a few days back, in which he told about his difficulties of his initial years in the industry and how he figured out to start his own agency. In his early days, the actor also worked in many films, including Akshay Kumar’s Sainik.