Kareena Kapoor Khan At 44 Set To Romance Actor 20 Years Younger Than Her: Deets Inside!!!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to become the first actress to romance an actor 20 years younger than her in an upcoming film. Known for breaking stereotypes and staying relevant for over 25 years in Bollywood, Kareena has consistently defied norms. When many believed her career would end after marriage, she proved them wrong, marking the beginning of her super-stardom. Post the birth of her first child, she delivered the blockbuster Veere Di Wedding while battling postpartum blues. Now, she is once again making headlines as the first leading lady in Bollywood to pair opposite an actor in his twenties.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star Opposite a Much Younger Actor in Her Next Film

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, Kareena Kapoor is set to share the screen with an actor who is twenty years younger than her in her upcoming film. The project is said to feature a unique storyline in the ghost genre, with Kareena playing the role of a female ghost. The source stated: “This quirky story featuring Kareena as a ghost has a refreshing script and will carve out a new space in the ghost genre. It’s a fun, genre-bending take, and Kareena is perfect for it.”

The report further mentioned that the film is penned by Hussain Dalal, a frequent collaborator of Ayan Mukerji, with whom he previously worked on Brahmastra Part 1. It also stated that Kareena Kapoor will be paired opposite an actor in his early 20s. However, the actor’s name remains undisclosed, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the project yet.

Bollywood actors frequently pair up with much younger actresses on screen

For those unaware, Bollywood often pairs older male actors with much younger female co-stars. Recently, Ranveer Singh grabbed headlines for sharing romantic scenes with 18-year-old Sara Arjun in the upcoming film Dhurandhar. Earlier, Madhavan faced trolling for acting opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, while Salman Khan also drew flak for starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Amid this trend, Kareena Kapoor romancing a younger actor feels like a refreshing change.

When Kareena Flaunted Her Toned Figure in a Monokini at 44

Kareena recently shared a series of pictures from her beach getaway on Instagram. The actress flaunted her toned physique and sun-kissed glow in a chic monokini. She opted for a nude-toned piece featuring black asymmetrical lines, paired with pink flip-flops. Keeping it natural, Kareena skipped makeup and left her hair open. In one shot, she posed gracefully against a stunning beach backdrop, while another captured a candid moment of her flipping her hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrating 25 years in the film industry, is set to star in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film delves into the lives of people and the complex, challenging realities within society. A gripping crime-drama thriller, it examines the timeless paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran take on powerful roles, with the screenplay co-written by Yash and Sima in collaboration with Meghna.