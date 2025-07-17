‘I Love You’, Vicky Kaushal Wished His Wife Katrina Kaif In Most Affectionate Way Ever, Deets Inside

The cutest Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif, recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, who has shared a very romantic post on his social media handle, which is garnering discussion on the internet. The actor shared some romantic pictures kissing wife Katrina, and expressed his feelings for her. He shared his unseen pictures with Katrina, and along with this, he also said I love you.

Let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal shared these pictures of Katrina Kaif on his Instagram account, and wrote, ‘Hello birthday girl. I love you.’ In one picture, Vicky is seen kissing his wife Katrina, and he has also shared it on his Instagram story. Vicky Kaushal showered love on Katrina, wished her on her birthday, and wrote, ‘I love you’.

Vicky Kaushal’s post is getting a lot of comments from fans and celebs. They are showering a lot of love on Katrina and are giving her a lot of love. Many fans are congratulating her on her birthday. Fans say that Vicky Kaushal is very lucky to have a wife like Katrina. At the same time, some also say that the fruit of patience is sweet, and it is the same thing that the fruit of patience is sweet for Katrina, that she got a husband like Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina’s beloved brother-in-law and actor Sunny Kaushal also wished her on her birthday. He shared a picture of Katrina on Instagram story, and cropped brother Vicky Kaushal from it. Along with this he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif.’ Let us tell you that Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 after dating each other for a few years. Before marriage, they kept their relationship secret for a long time. At the same time, talking about career, Katrina started with modeling, but in the year 2003 she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Boom’. The film flopped badly, and she did not get any work in Bollywood.