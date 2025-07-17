Sunny Deol’s New Clean Shave Look Intensified The Speculations of Him Preparing For Ramayan As Hanuman

Sunny Deol recently finished shooting for ‘Border 2’, and now he has adopted a new look, which is being discussed on the internet. Sunny Deol was seen with a beard and moustache for a long time, but now he has said goodbye to his moustache and beard. It is being discussed that this new avatar of Sunny Deol is for Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Ramayana’, in which he will be seen in the role of Hanuman.

Sunny Deol

Let us tell you that Sunny Deol has shared three pictures on his Instagram account, and wrote along with it, ‘New look, new direction’. In these, he is in a clean-shaven look. He has cut his beard and moustache and is posing wearing black glasses while sitting on a defender. Fans are crazy about Sunny Deol’s swag and new avatar. They are very excited to see the actor in the role of Hanuman now.

Sunny Deol

Seeing the pictures, a fan wrote, ‘For the role of Hanuman ji. Jai Shri Ram.’ Another comment is, ‘There is only one lion in the jungle, and that is Sunny Deol. No one can replace you.’ A fan commented, ‘Awesome look and Defender car with it.’ One said, ‘Preparation for Hanuman is on.’ One wrote, ‘Clean shave look for the role of Hanuman ji, excited to see you.’

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is also excited and nervous to become Hanuman and has shared the teaser of ‘Ramayana’ on his Instagram account and wrote, ‘I am proud to be a part of the story that shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s ‘Ramayana’, the immortal story of Ram and Ravana. Grateful to walk this path and share it with all of you.’ At the same time, in an interview, Sunny Deol said that he is scared as this is a challenge for him.