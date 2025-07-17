Shaan Breaks Silence On His Viral Instagram Meme, Says, ‘Gen Z Remember Me As Abuser Uncle…’ Here’s Why!

Popular singer Shaan recently opened up about a viral meme from the Covid-19 pandemic that unexpectedly turned into his identity among Gen Z. Known for iconic hits like Chand Sifarish, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Aao Milo Chalein, and more, the Indian playback singer recalled an incident from the early days of Covid. He shared how an Instagram Live session, intended to connect with his fans, took an unexpected turn and made him a meme sensation.

Shaan’s Instagram Live that became a viral meme

Popular singer Shaan recently had a candid conversation with Mashable India, where he recalled an incident from 2020 during the Covid pandemic. At the time, Shaan decided to go live on Instagram to connect with his fans. While interacting, he began reading comments but unknowingly came across several abusive and vulgar messages. Without realising their nature, he started reading them out loud, word for word.

Soon after, he appeared visibly disappointed and began addressing the issue seriously. He revealed that someone had screen-recorded the live session, which later turned into a meme and, over time, became a part of his identity as well. In his own words: “I was reading comments without my glasses on. I didn’t know that people abuse you in comments. While I was going through the comments, I read it. But, the catch was that someone screen-recorded my live and it became a huge meme. Eventually, it became my identity.”

During the live session, when Shaan noticed the comments, he appeared visibly disappointed and frustrated. After coming across the abusive remarks, he responded: “What is all this? Who are these people? Can you please be respectful? It shows your upbringing. Please ask your teachers and parents about my identity. Haven’t I voiced enough popular songs to be known by you all. I don’t want to be popular among these people.”

Shaan’s viral live session that defined his image

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Shaan revealed that following that Instagram live, Gen Z and millennials began recognizing him as the “abuser uncle.” In the candid conversation, he mentioned that even his sons’ friends identify him because of the viral clip, often showing the meme to confirm it. He shared:

“Gen Z don’t know me as a singer but they remember me as the abusive uncle. When my sons’ friends meet them, they are like, ‘Arey, so he is your father?’ Then they confirm it by showing them the meme. Covid ne bahaut ajab gazab cheezein karwayi hai.”

Reddit users responded to Shaan’s live session

Years ago, when the incident occurred, a live video of it surfaced on Reddit, sparking widespread disappointment among users. Many expressed sympathy for Shaan, saddened that such a good person had to go through this ordeal. Several users also criticized and condemned the trolls who hurled abuse during Shaan’s Instagram Live session.

A Reddit user remarked, “Cheap internet is a curse sometimes”, while another said, “People are just so mean. Even if you don’t like his songs or don’t know him there is no reason to abuse.” A third user penned, “Shaan is the sweetest celebrity personality. His ever so smiling face – how can people be so nasty to him? Such a shame.” The comments section made it evident that fans sympathised with Shaan and could relate to what he was going through after reading them. Click here to read.