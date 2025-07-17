Ronit Roy Shuts Down ‘Anupamaa’ Rumours: ‘Not Playing Vanraj, News Is False!

Ronit Roy has finally broken his silence on the ongoing rumours of him stepping in as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. Amidst swirling reports of Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit from the hit Star Plus show, Ronit has clarified he is not joining the cast.

The speculation gained momentum as Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly, faces a significant TRP slump after enjoying years of soaring ratings. Reports suggested the makers were planning to bring in fresh twists and new characters to revamp the storyline, including Ronit taking over the crucial role of Vanraj Shah, previously played by Sudhanshu.

However, Ronit Roy, in a chat with TellyChakkar, dismissed all reports. “I’m not doing Anupamaa—the news is completely false, and I won’t be playing Vanraj,” he said, putting an end to all fan theories.

A production insider also confirmed there was no truth to the reports. “There’s been no discussion about Vanraj’s character coming back or Ronit joining the show. These are baseless speculations,” a source told Mid-Day.

Earlier, News18 had reported that after Sudhanshu’s abrupt departure in 2024, the showrunners were keen to rope in Ronit Roy to fill the void. The outlet quoted sources claiming Ronit was “set to make his entry as Mr Shah soon.” Clearly, this has turned out to be false.

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, has been one of Indian television’s biggest success stories since its 2020 premiere. However, after a major 15-year leap, the show has seen multiple high-profile exits, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Kunwar Amar Singh.

With Ronit Roy’s statement, fans now know there’s no new Vanraj on the way—at least for now.