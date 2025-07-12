‘I Used To Eat Once A Day, Black Daal And 2 Rotis’, Ronit Roy Opened Up On His Struggles In The Industry

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has made his mark in films, web series, and TV serials. Today, he has his own security agency, through which he provides services to big celebrities like Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan. However, there was a time when he did not even have money for food. During a recent conversation, he revealed the difficulties he faced during his career. He also got emotional remembering his early days in Mumbai.

Ronit Roy told in an interview, ‘There is a famous dhaba outside Bandra station. I used to eat there every night, only once a day, because I could eat only that much. One day I used to get black lentils and roti, and the next day I used to get roti with palak paneer… all this was given in turn, that was all I got. One day, I went there and asked a man working there for just two rotis and an onion because I had no money left.’

Ronit Roy further said, ‘But he also gave me lentils and said that it was from me. And that moment stayed in my mind.’ The actor recalled that he got Rs 50,000 for his first movie in 1991, which proved to be a turning point for him. The actor said that he never had money in those days. He could barely make ends meet with all the movies he did.

If we talk about Ronit Roy’s net worth, then let us tell you that it is said to be Rs 99 crore. He has a flat worth Rs 18 crore in Mumbai. He said in the interview that he used to live in a rented room earlier. He used to lock the front door and enter the room through the back window because he did not have money to pay the rent. There was no work for one or two months. Whenever he got to work and earned money, he used to pay the rent.