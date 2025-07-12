Ronit Roy Revealed After Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Also Attacked In Mumbai, Deets Inside

It is widely known that Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16, 2025, at around 2:30 in the night in his Mumbai bungalow by an unidentified person, after which he was badly injured. Soon, he was taken to the hospital, soaked in blood. And after surgery, he was brought home. Since then, Ronit Roy’s security agency has been giving him security. Now the actor has revealed in an interview that after Saif, Bebo was also attacked.

Let us tell you that Ronit Roy told in an interview how he started his security agency. The actor said, ‘After 1996, something happened that I used to live in a rented house. So I used to lock it from outside and climb from the balcony from the back, because I didn’t have money to pay my rent. There used to be a delay in getting money for one or two months. Then, Shri Adhikari Brothers used to call for an episode and used to pay two months’ rent together. So it used to run like this. There was no regular work.’

Ronit Roy told about the beginning of the agency, ‘I have a friend named Vikas Verma. He has a very big security agency. So I used to meet him like this. I used to go to his house, and he suggested to me Why don’t you do this? I said that I don’t know anything. He said that whatever you don’t know, you will learn it. And in friendship, he told me that even if your films are not doing well, you are Ronit Roy. You are a brand, and no one can take this away from you. And I learned from him, and this started.’

Ronit Roy also remembered the days of Saif Ali Khan’s attack. He said in the interview, ‘Whatever happened, it is on public records. I was shocked that when I talked to Bebo and I went first. Saif was in the hospital, I did a recce of the whole house and gave some suggestions which are very normal suggestions, that were not there. Then Saif was coming back home, there was a lot of media, etc. There was a crowd everywhere. So when Bebo went back home from the hospital, her car was attacked. So she was scared. The media were there, and people also entered, so the car was shaken.’