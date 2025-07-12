‘No One Is Forcing You To Watch The Film’, Rashmika Mandana Opened Up On The Character of Rannvijay In Animal 

While Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ was a huge hit at the box office, the actor’s character Rannvijay was criticized a lot and was also called an alpha male. Many people even called this character of Ranbir Kapoor a threat to society. In this film, a hero lives like a villain and the way he behaves and misbehaves with his girlfriend is called anti-women. Now, the actress of that film, Rashmika Mandana, has given her opinion on dating Ranbir Kapoor’s character Rannvijay.

Recently, in an interview, Rashmika Mandana was asked if she would accept someone like Ranbir Kapoor’s character Rannvijay from ‘Animal’ in real life. However, people are criticizing a lot of what the actress has said on this. Let us tell you that the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna, while supporting her 2023 film ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor, said that films should be seen as films; if someone is going to be influenced by a film, then they should watch the same kind of film.

Rashmika further said, ‘No one is forcing the audience to watch any particular film.’ Not only this, in her recent conversation when she was asked if she would like to date a boy like Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay Balbir Singh, Rashmika Mandanna said, ‘I really believe that if you love someone and someone loves you, then changes will happen. ‘ She was asked if this seems like a young and romantic idea, does she really think that people really change?

Rashmika has given her opinion on this and said, ‘I said this because… for example, when you grow up with your partner or someone younger than you, you are developing a personality. You are also finding out at that time what you like and what you don’t, and when you grow up together, suddenly … you remember a best friend or partner who had a certain mannerism a decade ago, suddenly they appear to you as they are today.’