‘I Am Not Going To Shoot For The Next 6-7 Months After Delivery’, Patralekha Opened Up On Her Pregnancy Plans

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekha are soon going to become parents. The couple gave this good news to the world on Instagram a few days ago. They revealed that they are very excited about their upcoming baby. After 4 years of marriage, the ‘Citylight’ actress is going to become a mother and has talked about this phase in an interview. She said that she has taken a break from work to welcome the baby.

Patralekha

Let us tell you that she is enjoying every moment. Along with this, she has also expressed her desire to do bungee jumping with the child after his arrival. Patralekha told one of the media houses that she is feeling very tired at this time. Also, she does not know yet whether she is able to feel the pregnancy from inside or not. She said that she will not shoot until the child arrives, ‘I am not going to shoot for the next 6-7 months. I will just stay at home.’ However, she will not stay away from work.

Patralekha

Actress Patralekha further told that one of her projects is going to be released on Netflix, for which she is very excited. Its poster will be released very soon. According to the actress, this project is very close to her heart. She has worked hard for this. Many years ago, both of them had dreamed of opening their own production house, which is now coming true. That’s why it is special in both personal and professional terms.

Patralekha

Patralekha told about Rajkumar Rao being a father that when both of them recently went to New Zealand, the actor took very good care of her there. He tried his best to know what she felt like eating. And seeing this, she can say that Raj will prove to be a good father. The actress said that she was pregnant at that time. And after delivery, she will go to New Zealand again with the baby. She feels that the child will be her ‘new travel partner’.