Kareena’s Car Attacked After Saif Stabbing: Ronit Roy Reveals Terrifying Details Post-Assault

In the chilling aftermath of Saif Ali Khan’s brutal stabbing, new and deeply unsettling details have emerged, including an incident involving Kareena Kapoor’s car being attacked just hours after Saif was discharged from the hospital. Actor Ronit Roy, whose security agency was roped in after the incident, opened up in a candid interview with Hindi Rush, shedding light on the tense and chaotic hours following the assault.

Ronit on Kareena’s Close Call

Ronit revealed that as Kareena Kapoor was leaving the hospital, her vehicle was jostled and “slightly attacked” by a frenzied crowd of media and onlookers gathered outside. “Saif was on his way home after being released from the hospital,” he said. “There was a huge crowd… and as Kareena was also heading home, her car was jostled in the chaos. She was understandably terrified.”

Disturbed by the scene, Kareena immediately called Ronit and asked him to personally bring Saif home. “By the time we returned, security and police presence had already been strengthened,” Ronit said. “Thankfully, the situation was brought under control.”

Inside Saif’s Harrowing Ordeal

The shocking attack on Saif occurred in the early hours of January 16, when an intruder broke into the actor’s Bandra residence, entering through the bedroom of his youngest son, Jeh. Saif was stabbed multiple times while trying to protect his family, with one wound narrowly missing his spine. Doctors reportedly had to surgically extract a 2.5-inch knife from his back.

Following the incident, Ronit and his team conducted a thorough security sweep and noted serious lapses in protocol. Several urgent changes were made to beef up safety at Saif and Kareena’s home.

Kareena’s Plea for Privacy

The traumatic attack has left the family shaken. Kareena Kapoor has since issued a plea to the media to respect their privacy, especially when it comes to photographing Taimur and Jeh. “Give us space,” she reportedly told paps off-camera, as the family recovers from what is being called one of the most disturbing celebrity attacks in recent memory.