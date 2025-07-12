Prakash Raj Calls Pawan Kalyan Shameful For Asking People To Learn And Speak Hindi, Read To Know More

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan recently made such a statement about Telugu and Hindi languages, on which Prakash Raj got angry. Actually, Pawan Kalyan appealed to Telugu-speaking people to learn and speak Hindi. He also said that Hindi is the language that unites the country, and it is not a threat to regional languages. Prakash Raj did not like this, and he expressed his anger at Pawan Kalyan and called it shameful.

Prakash Raj

Pawan Kalyan said at a function of the Official Language Department in Hyderabad on July 11, that if the Telugu language is like a mother to us, then Hindi is like a big mother to us. It unites the whole country. Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the economic importance of the Hindi language and told how regional films are dubbed in the Hindi language and released pan-India, which earns a lot of money for regional cinema.

Prakash Raj

Pawan Kalyan also said that learning Hindi language will not reduce the importance of any regional language. Therefore, people of the South should learn Hindi language. He also said that he wants South films to perform well in Hindi and earn a lot of money. But those who want to earn money from Hindi but do not want to learn, what kind of attitude is this?

Pawan Kalyan

Prakash Raj retweeted Pawan Kalyan’s video on X handle and wrote, ‘Just asking. At what price did you sell yourself? Shameful.’ A few months ago also Prakash Raj had attacked Pawan Kalyan and accused him of imposing Hindi language. Pawan Kalyan had questioned the opposition to the Hindi language by Tamil Nadu leaders in May 2025. On this, Prakash Raj had tweeted that Pawan Kalyan should not impose his Hindi language on us, but it is a matter of protecting our culture and self-respect. It is known that the controversy over Hindi language is increasing in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam and Andhra Pradesh.