Sunita Rajwar Opened Up On Facing Backlash And Receiving Threatening Messages For Lewd Comments On Khushboo

People did not like the ending of ‘Panchayat Season 4’, which recently streamed on Prime Video. Kranti Devi, aka Sunita Rajwar, surprised everyone by winning the election in Phulera. But she is getting people’s love due to her acting. However, the actress is also facing hatred due to a scene. She has said that people are abusing her and are writing obscene things in the messages and comment section for the last scene.



Let us tell you that Sunita Rajwar has a scene during the election campaign in ‘Panchayat 4’, where she abuses Vikas’s wife Khushboo and links her name with Prahlad Cha, whom she considers like a father. This scene was really heart-wrenching, which filled everyone with anger towards Kranti Devi. Now the actress told about this, ‘People are abusing me very badly, saying How can you make such a lewd comment on a pregnant Khushboo?’

Sunita Rajwar further told that she is satisfied despite the negative comments. Because she is convinced that she has played her character well. She says, ‘Someone is cursing and others are praising On one hand, they are congratulating me for becoming the Pradhan in the show, and on the other hand, they are cursing me for that comment. My Instagram inbox is full of abuse. But this has increased my confidence. Because I feel that I have played my character well.’

Sunita said that she has also replied to many people. The actress says that she was called an ‘irritable but cute neighbor’ for ‘Gullak’. But she got such hatred in this series, which is surprising for her. She told, ‘My husband and I were laughing after reading the messages that how people enter a show. Even knowing that it is fictional. I am also thinking of making a reel on a comment. Such things are a medal for me because this gives me confidence that I am able to play the role completely.’