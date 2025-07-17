Lee Min Ho Gets Candid About Comeback Pressure: ‘One Misstep Can Change Everything’

Lee Min Ho is returning to the big screen after a decade, with his upcoming film Omniscient Reader, marking his first movie since Gangnam 1970. The Korean superstar, known globally for his K-dramas, recently addressed the media at a press conference alongside co-stars Ahn Hyo Seop and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, where he opened up about the immense pressure of his comeback.

Directed by Kim Byung Woo, Omniscient Reader is a high-budget fantasy action film based on the popular web novel where fiction turns into terrifying reality. Speaking about the long break from films, Lee admitted, “I wanted to take on deeper roles after I turned 30. Movies get judged more harshly, and I didn’t want to rush into it.”

Lee, who has faced criticism in recent years for what some fans call ‘lacklustre script choices,’ said, “I feel very burdened. Films get clearer evaluations, and it feels heavier than dramas.”

Despite holding the title of the ‘top Hallyu star’ for 12 straight years, Lee said he never actively chased that status. In Omniscient Reader, he plays Yoo Jung Hyuk, a man known for his unbreakable resilience and ability to survive even after death. “I relate a lot to him,” Lee shared, “I don’t think about being a star, I just focus on doing my work quietly.”

Reflecting on fame’s fragility, Lee added, “I could fall at any moment. Not that I live in fear, but one mistake can change everything.” He said he keeps himself grounded by focusing on his family and his projects rather than personal ambitions. “If I overthink, I can lose balance too. I just try to stay in check and live healthy.”

Omniscient Reader is slated for release soon, with Lee Min Ho hoping for a big-screen revival of his legacy.