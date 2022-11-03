Can You Guess This Kid Who Is The Biggest Villain Of OTT, Has A Huge Fan Following On Social Media!!

Bollywood stars often share their pictures on social media. These pictures of them create havoc on the internet. But apart from the latest pictures, childhood pictures of celebs also go viral, which are often not recognized by even big fans. One such picture is going viral once again, which is very difficult to recognize. This viral picture is of that Bollywood star, who not only worked in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. In this picture you can see this child with his mother. Do you recognize this child? If not then let’s know who is this child.

The baby smiling with his mother in this picture is a well-known Bollywood star today, who has achieved a lot of fame in Bollywood, Hollywood as well as in the world of OTT on the basis of his work. Yes, this actor has got a lot of recognition from the web series Mirzapur. This child is none other than the famous actor Ali Fazal. In this viral photo, little Ali Fazal is sitting with his mother and smiling a lot. This childhood picture of Ali Fazal is being liked a lot. Ali played the character of Guddu Bhaiya in the web series Mirzapur, which was well-liked by all.

Ali Fazal, who started with a small role in Bollywood, has made a place in Bollywood today with his hard work and dedication over the years, which is commendable. Ali Fazal has not only made the country proud by working in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. He has worked in Hollywood’s famous franchise film ‘Fast and Furious’, which gave him international recognition.

Ali Fazal himself shared this photo on his official Instagram handle. He is looking very cute in this picture. Users are commenting on this photo like ‘Cute’, ‘Lovely’, ‘Beautiful’. These days Ali Fazal is making headlines for his personal life. The actor recently married Bollywood actress Richa Chadha. The two met on the sets of the film ‘Fukrey’.