Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What His Son AbRam Thinks Of His Popularity- Checkout

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow, Mannat is no less than a famous landmark in Mumbai. Shah Rukh turned 57 on Wednesday. Fans gathered outside his house to see the actor. He talked about the annual ritual of fans. Shah Rukh once shared what his son AbRam thinks about the people who flock to meet him outside their house.

Shah Rukh Khan, who never fails to appear in front of his fans on his birthday, is joined by his younger son AbRam on the balcony often. He talked about the little one. The actor shared in an old interview how AbRam reacted to his stardom.

He said, “One day Aryan asked AbRam, ‘do you know why people come to wave to papa?’ AbRam kept quiet about that. Further, Aryan asked him, ‘you know what papa does?’AbRam innocently replied, ‘yes, shooting.”

He further added, “Aryan Khan went on to ask AbRam, ‘you know what papa is?’, to which AbRam replied, ‘Actor.’ When Aryan finally asked, ‘you know why people come to see him?’ he said ‘yes because he is handsome.’ So, Aryan was like, ‘papa I think he knows what you are more or less.’ They keep joking with him.”

Meanwhile, the Bandstand streets in Bandra are filled with Shah Rukh fans. Some were seen marching in groups with placards and birthday banners. Others sang Baadshah O Baadshah in groups. Police have been deployed in the area to control the crowd. Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh appeared twice from his balcony in front of his fans, once at midnight and the next afternoon.