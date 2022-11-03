Anupamaa: Anuj Will Get Pakhi & Adhik’s Wedding Done With A Bang; New Twists Will Be Seen In The Story

In the race for TRP, the daily soap “Anupamaa” continues to reign at the top. Viewers love the twist of Pakhi and Adhik’s wedding in this show. On one hand, Anupamaa is now moving towards her studies by ending Toshu’s drama, while Anupamaa’s darling daughter Pakhi has now brought a new twist to the lives of the family members. The acting is in full swing in the show, and hence the makers of the show are also living up to the demands of the audience.

In the upcoming episodes, Pakhi and Adhik will be the focus of the story. Pakhi will tell Adhik that even though she got married by running away if she hadn’t gotten married, she would have died. At the same time, Adhik also tells Pakhi that seeing her in sindoor and bindi, it seems that now she is his only. It is known that due to their marriage, there has been uproar in Anupamaa’s life, and due to all such things happening, she cries in front of Anuj. In such a situation, Anuj stands with Anupamaa.

Now, as per the ongoing story of the show, Anuj also wants to get Pakhi and Adhik married with a bang. Anuj tells Anupamaa that even though Pakhi has run away and married, he now wants her to get married with a bang. After listening to Anuj, Anupamaa leaves everything to him. Now, it has to be seen, due to this decision of Anuj, what kind of tremor comes in the Shah family.

So far, the episode of Rupali Ganguly’s entertainment-packed daily soap “Anupamaa” shows Vanraj handing over the responsibility of Pakhi to Anuj. After which, Anupamaa brings both of them with her to Kapadia Mansion. The audience is very fond of this new twist that came into the show. Adhik’s truth is also going to come out in front of Pakhi in the upcoming episodes. This means that now Pakhi is going to be seen in a critical role in the story of “Anupamaa.”