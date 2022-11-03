Big B Made A Big Revelation About Jaya Bachchan To Contestants On The Sets Of KBC!!

Amitabh Bachchan is making headlines these days because of his television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. As the show progresses, different interesting revelations are happening in it. This time in the last several episodes of the show, Amitabh has made many revelations about himself, while in the latest episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan has not talked about himself but about his wife Jaya Bachchan. Everyone would be curious to know what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about Jaya.

In the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan reveals all the food items he no longer likes. The 80-year-old actor revealed this during a conversation with contestant Vidya Uday Redkar from Boisar, Maharashtra on Tuesday’s episode of his quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He said that while his wife Jaya Bachchan loves fish, while he has given up many other things along with fish.

Actually, what happened was that during the show, Amitabh had asked Vidya about her favorite food. Vidya revealed that she was a non-vegetarian earlier and loved to eat fish the most. After this she asked Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Jaya ji also likes fish, no sir.’ To which he replied, ‘Very much.’

To this, she asked Amitabh if he also liked fish, to which Big B replied, ‘I have left. Many things have been left out. I like to do everything in my youth, but now I have given up non-veg food. Recently gave up sweet, rice, paan too.’ Hearing all this, the audience sitting there laughed. Before the game started, Vidya told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘People come here to earn money, I have come to meet you.’ Apart from KBC, Amitabh is making headlines these days for his upcoming film ‘Uchhai’. The name of this film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.