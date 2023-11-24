Carry Minati Roasted Sadhguru, Sandeep Maheshwari, and Ranveer Allahbadia In Recent Video, Sandeep Gives Reply

Famous YouTuber Carry Minati is well known for roasting various internet influencers in one or the another video. Carry has a huge fan following with over 40 Million subscribers on YouTube. He started his career in the world of internet through his gaming channel on YouTube which further included roasting people. He is often seen criticing well known influencers in humours way. And this time Carry came with a video in which he roasted motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari, famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, and the founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru.

Carry Minati As Sandeep

So far, this video has been watched by more than 15 Million people and the parody video is getting mixed responses from the people. While there are a few people who are trolling Carry for roasting a famous personality like Sadhguru and motivational speaker Sandeep Maheshwari. There is another section of people too who are just enjyoing this fun video. However, there is no reaction from Sadhguru to this video till now, but Sandeep Maheshwari and Ranveer Allahabadia has reacted to Carry’s video and has shown their disagreement too towards this video.

Carry As Sadhguru

While Ranveer seemed cool about this parody. He stayed calm and didn’t mind the satire made by Carry on him and his profession. On the other hand, Sandeep Maheshwari had reacted to this roasting video and it is quite evident from his reaction that he is clearly not happy.

Sandeep Maheswari’s Reply

Sandeep didn’t appreciate the humor and satire made by Carry and expressed his displeasure straightforwardly. While replying to Carry, he wrote, ” You made a parody video on me. That’s cool, but while imitating my character you used not soo good words like m****c**** for my audience which I don’t use at all”.

