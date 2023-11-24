Vicky Kaushal Reveals This Scene From Masaan Was Shot Without Authority’s Permission, Deets Inside!!

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is in the news headlines these days for his upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’. While Vicky is busy promoting the film, he recently recalled how he shot an important scene in the film ‘Masaan’. Let us tell you, Masaan was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan through which Vicky started the innings of his acting career. During a conversation, Vicky said that most of the scenes in the film were shot in guerrilla style. This means that they did not have proper permission from the authorities. Yet secretly they got the required footages for the film.

Vicky Kaushal revealed that there is a scene in which he throws a ring in the river. That scene was shot impromptu in the presence of only director Neeraj and cinematographer Avinash Arun. He told that at that time he had so little money that he used to carry some of his clothes in his suitcase. The actor told that he did not have to force himself to cry in the scene ‘Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota’.

Neeraj Ghaywan asked Vicky to bring his clothes from the hotel and Avinash set up the shot with a small digital camera under a street lamp. Appointed a local kid to take care of his stuff. ‘He had actually become a production man,’ Vicky said humorously. The actor recalled how Neeraj took off the white T-shirt he was wearing and used it as a reflector to shine light on Vicky’s face.

Vicky said, ‘That scene is in the film, and we decided to shoot it without thinking, no team, no make-up, just the three of us.’ Masaan was premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The film was released a few months later. The film was highly praised by critics. Let us tell you that Vicky’s next starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ will be released in theaters on December 1.