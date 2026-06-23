CM Vijay Hits Back At ‘Film Star’ Jibes In Assembly, Says TVK Was Built Through Years of Public Service

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay used his first major address in the Assembly to firmly reject criticism that his political success is merely an extension of his film career. Responding to repeated jibes that his party is an “actor’s party” and that he moved directly from cinema sets into the Chief Minister’s office, Vijay argued that his political journey was built on years of grassroots engagement and public welfare work long before the formation of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Delivering an hour-long speech during the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address, Vijay said many critics continue to underestimate the years of social and political activity carried out by his supporters and fan clubs before TVK formally entered electoral politics. He dismissed suggestions that his rise was solely a product of stardom, describing such claims as a misunderstanding of the movement that eventually evolved into a political party.

The Chief Minister specifically responded to allegations that he had gone “straight from a shooting spot to the Chief Minister’s chair.” Vijay said such claims ignored nearly two decades of public work undertaken by his fan organisations across Tamil Nadu. According to him, those who reduce TVK to a film-star-led outfit fail to recognise the extensive groundwork carried out before the party was officially launched in 2024.

During his speech, Vijay highlighted the activities of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the welfare organisation that preceded TVK. He recalled how the network participated in public causes ranging from support for Sri Lankan Tamils and fishermen’s issues to student welfare programmes and social awareness campaigns. He also pointed to the organisation’s involvement in public movements such as the Jallikattu protests and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to Vijay, the difference between TVK and many traditional political parties lies in the order in which the movement developed. He argued that most political organisations first establish a party and then seek public support, whereas his movement spent years working among people before formally entering politics. That history, he suggested, is the reason TVK managed to build a strong support base across the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the scale of the network that eventually formed the backbone of TVK. Referring to the thousands of fan club units that operated across Tamil Nadu, Vijay said the organisation’s reach and welfare activities predated its electoral ambitions by many years. He maintained that the party’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections was not an overnight phenomenon but the culmination of a long process of public engagement.

Apart from defending his political credentials, Vijay used the Assembly speech to touch upon several policy issues. He renewed his opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), reiterated concerns regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and addressed the Karur stampede tragedy that became a major issue during the election campaign. He also spoke about state rights, corruption and governance reforms, presenting his administration as a break from what he described as entrenched political practices.

The speech was marked by several dramatic moments. Vijay launched sharp attacks on the opposition DMK and defended his government’s record on law and order, anti-corruption efforts and public welfare. His remarks triggered heated exchanges inside the House, with DMK legislators eventually staging a walkout during portions of the debate.

One of the most talked-about moments came toward the end of the address when Vijay performed a distinctive hand gesture after seeking permission from the Speaker. The gesture quickly went viral on social media, with supporters comparing it to iconic moments from Tamil cinema and interpreting it as a display of confidence directed at political rivals.

Vijay’s comments carry particular significance because his political rise has been closely scrutinised since TVK’s formation. The actor-turned-politician led his party to a historic victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending decades of dominance by the state’s traditional Dravidian parties. Analysts have frequently debated whether his popularity stemmed primarily from his film career or from a broader political movement.