Mouni Roy Opens Up About Coping With Heartbreak After Her Separation From Suraj Nambiar: If You…

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently confirmed her separation from Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. In a candid interview, the actress spoke about navigating heartbreak, betrayal, and emotional healing. She reflected on the difficult phase with honesty and resilience. Mouni was last seen in Ab Hoga Hisaab, marking her latest screen appearance. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who had been married for almost four years, confirmed their separation earlier this year. Rumours about trouble in their marriage intensified after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Soon after, Mouni and Suraj released a joint statement announcing their decision to end their relationship. While promoting her upcoming series Ab Hoga Hisaab, the actress spoke candidly about navigating heartbreak and betrayal. Mouni also shared how her journey towards spiritual growth has transformed her perspective, helping her approach life’s challenges with greater strength and acceptance during this challenging phase of change.

Mouni Roy on dealing with heartbreak after separation

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mouni shared that she has always been someone who forgives people easily, a trait she carried from her younger days. The difference, she said, is that earlier she couldn’t forget the pain caused. Now, through her personal and spiritual journey, she believes God helps people let go. The Ab Hoga Hisaab actress also revealed why she chooses forgiveness over carrying resentment and bitterness. “If you don’t let it go, you will be the one who will be hurting the most. And sometimes the other person who hurt you is not even thinking about it, no matter how big a hurt they have caused you,” she added.

Mouni Roy admitted that some people had deliberately caused her pain and brought negativity into her life. She said certain individuals go out of their way to hurt others and possess qualities she considers ‘evil.’ Although she did not label anyone as evil directly, she stressed that their actions and traits reflected such behaviour.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announce separation

On May 14, Mouni and Suraj announced their separation through a shared note. In their joint statement, the duo confirmed their decision to part ways. “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

The estranged couple said their private lives had been sensationalised through fabricated stories and misleading claims. They stressed that these narratives do not reflect the truth of their relationship. The actress also urged everyone to respect her and Suraj’s privacy and avoid spreading or sharing false reports about them.

Mouni Roy work front

Professionally, Mouni Roy is currently seen in the series Ab Hoga Hisaab, streaming on Amazon MX Player. Earlier, she appeared in Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic comedy received a mixed response, with critics and audiences sharing divided opinions after its release.