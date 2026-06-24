Trisha Krishnan Can’t Take Her Eyes Off Vijay at His 52nd Birthday Celebration; Pens Sweet Note – See Here!

After sparking concern among fans with her silence, Trisha Krishnan finally shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay. C Joseph Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, receiving greetings from admirers and well-wishers across the country. However, fans grew anxious when Trisha, who is often linked to the actor through dating rumours, did not post her customary birthday message. The delay fuelled speculation about trouble between the two. Putting all rumours to rest, Trisha took to social media on Tuesday evening and shared the sweetest birthday wish for Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Note for Vijay

Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday with Trisha, who delighted fans by offering a glimpse into their intimate celebrations. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she captured the actor-politician smiling brightly in a printed shirt. Trisha appeared completely engrossed in the moment, gazing at him with a wide smile. Adding to the festive mood, five cakes were placed before them, making the birthday celebration even more special and unforgettable.

Sharing the picture, Trisha wrote, “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD (heart and evil eye emojis).” She also cryptically added, “00.00,” with a sparkle emoji, possibly hinting that the celebrations she posted took place as the clock struck 12 on June 22. Fans couldn’t keep calm, given that just earlier in the day they had panicked that she had unfollowed him. However, many others pointed out that she never followed him in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

A Look at Her Wishes From Previous Years

For the past few years, Trisha has marked Vijay’s birthday on social media by sharing pictures of them together. In 2023, she posted a photo from a snowy location during the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, captioning it, “HBD you!” along with cake, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. The film reunited them onscreen.

Trisha’s birthday posts for Vijay have often caught fans’ attention. In 2024, she shared a mirror selfie and wrote, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead,” adding cake, balloon, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. In 2025, she posted a picture of Vijay playing with her pet, captioning it, “Happy Birthday bestest,” with a hug and evil eye emoji. However, at the time of writing, Trisha is yet to share a birthday post for Vijay this year.

While fans grew anxious over Trisha not wishing Vijay on his birthday, some reminded everyone that she had done the same in 2024 by posting a day later. Their prediction ultimately proved accurate. Trisha and Vijay have long been linked through dating rumours. Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, further fuelling speculation.