Shilpa Shinde Hits Back at Critics, Calls Expectation of Women Supporting Women ‘Nonsense’ Amid False Allegation Row

Actor Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself at the centre of controversy, this time for her remarks on the expectation that women should automatically support one another. The actor, who has been facing intense criticism since admitting that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli was false, dismissed the popular slogan of “women supporting women” as “nonsense” and questioned why such expectations exist in the first place.

Shilpa’s latest comments come weeks after she stunned the television industry by revealing during a podcast appearance that the sexual harassment allegations she levelled against Kohli nearly a decade ago were not genuine. The actor said she filed the complaint during a bitter dispute with the show’s makers and claimed she felt cornered and helpless at the time. Her admission triggered widespread backlash from industry figures, social media users and advocacy groups.

Among those who criticised her was actor Hina Khan, who described Shilpa’s admission as “absolutely shameful” and argued that false allegations harm genuine victims of harassment. Hina also suggested that the real victim in the controversy was producer Sanjay Kohli, whose reputation had been affected by the allegations for years. Her comments received support from several industry members who expressed concern about the broader implications of false accusations.

Reacting to the criticism, Shilpa questioned why women are expected to defend other women regardless of the circumstances. According to her, support should depend on facts rather than gender. The actor argued that she has never believed in backing someone simply because they belong to the same gender and maintained that every situation should be evaluated independently.

During the interaction, Shilpa also appeared to address the criticism she received from female colleagues following her revelation. She said the idea that women must stand by women has become an overused narrative and insisted that personal integrity and truth matter more than gender-based solidarity. In her view, expecting unconditional support from women simply because one is a woman is unrealistic.

The controversy is rooted in one of Indian television’s most publicised disputes. In 2016, Shilpa exited the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! after a prolonged disagreement with the show’s producers over contractual issues and alleged unpaid dues. The dispute escalated into legal battles, public accusations and eventually a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli. Years later, Shilpa has now admitted that the allegation was false and was made amid a larger professional conflict.

Despite acknowledging that the complaint was false, Shilpa has repeatedly argued that she was under tremendous pressure at the time. She has claimed that she was being threatened professionally, denied work opportunities and isolated by powerful industry figures. According to the actor, she felt she had very few options available to her during the dispute.

The actor has also used recent interviews and social media posts to criticise the television industry more broadly. She described producers as “white-collar mafias” and accused industry bodies of failing to protect artists during professional disputes. Shilpa further alleged that many actors chose not to support her during her battle with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, preferring instead to protect their own careers.