Ram Kapoor Dismisses Fallout Rumours With Ektaa Kapoor, Says ‘A Lot of Speculation Happened Last Year’

Actor Ram Kapoor has once again addressed rumours of a rift with television producer Ektaa Kapoor, downplaying reports of a fallout and suggesting that much of what was written about their relationship was based on speculation rather than facts. The actor spoke about the issue during the launch of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, where he shared the stage with Ektaa Kapoor for the first time since reports of tensions between the two surfaced.

The appearance attracted significant attention because Ram and Ektaa have been among television’s most successful actor-producer collaborations, having worked together on hit shows such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Their professional relationship spans nearly two decades and has played a major role in shaping Ram’s television career.

When asked about the much-discussed rumours surrounding their relationship, Ram appeared eager to put the matter behind him. The actor remarked that there had been considerable speculation over the past year and suggested that outsiders were unaware of the complete story. He implied that many narratives surrounding the alleged fallout had been exaggerated by public discussion and media reports.

The rumours first emerged after comments Ram made about intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain generated controversy. His remarks were widely discussed online and were followed by social media posts from Ektaa Kapoor that many interpreted as indirect criticism of the actor. The situation escalated further when Ram’s wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, appeared to respond to some of the online chatter, leading fans to speculate that relations between the actor and producer had deteriorated.

However, despite months of speculation, Ram has consistently maintained a respectful tone whenever asked about Ektaa. Earlier this year, he publicly acknowledged the enormous role she played in his career and said she had every right to express her opinions because she had given him some of the most important opportunities of his professional life. He credited her with believing in him at a time when few others did.

At the recent event, Ram’s comments suggested that there is no lasting bitterness between them. While he did not delve into specific details of what happened behind the scenes, he emphasised that the public does not always know the complete context of personal and professional relationships. His remarks appeared aimed at discouraging further speculation.

The actor’s presence at the launch itself was seen by many as evidence that any differences between the two have either been resolved or were never as serious as widely believed. Sharing a stage with Ektaa for the promotion of one of her biggest upcoming projects sent a strong message that the two continue to maintain a working relationship.

Ram is set to participate in the upcoming season of Lock Upp, marking his first appearance in a captive reality show format. Speaking at the event, he admitted that the decision surprised even his own family. The actor revealed that his children were worried when they learned he would be joining the controversial reality series, which is known for its high-drama environment and emotionally charged conflicts.

The revamped version of Lock Upp represents a major shift for the franchise. Originally launched under Ektaa Kapoor’s banner in 2022, the reality show is returning with a new format, a new platform and new hosts. The upcoming season will stream on Netflix and feature filmmaker Farah Khan alongside actor Riteish Deshmukh as hosts. Recent promotional campaigns have generated considerable buzz, particularly because of the changes introduced to the format.