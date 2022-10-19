Consequences Of Not Caring For Your Teeth

One of your first lessons as a child is how to brush your teeth. Since oral health often acts as a window to your overall well-being, you cannot over emphasise the importance of dental health activities like flossing, brushing and regular dental check-ups.

Besides healthy living, a bright smile enhances your appearance by helping you appear welcoming and pleasant. In addition, good dental health significantly boosts your confidence. Therefore, you can laugh heartily and freely at a joke or when out with friends without unease or embarrassment. On the whole, there are numerous reasons to look after your teeth, and this article highlights them.

Look after your teeth to:

Maintain Good Oral Health

Neglecting your teeth can bring about dental problems such as cavities, plaque, tooth decay, periodontitis and gingivitis.Therefore, you must maintain healthy teeth and gums by brushing your teeth at least twice daily. Dental professionals recommend brushing your teeth,tongue and gums for a minimum of two minutes, then rinsing thoroughly with enough water.

Establishing and keeping to regular dental routines helps make your teeth strong and healthy while preventing irreversible conditions like bleeding gums and tooth loss.

Boost Self-Confidence

You may have encountered people who rarely smile or display their teeth, no matter how much a situation may call for it. This reticence is often a result of various issues, including stained or missing teeth and foul mouth odour, which typically cause significant embarrassment. Moreover, they will likely affect your confidence and self-esteem in social circles. Thus, properly caring for your teeth keeps your breath fresh and your teeth bright and intact.

Regular dental appointments can also enhance your dental care efforts by ensuring your gums remain healthy and your smile bright, thus boosting your self-confidence.

Improve Your Overall Health

The Australian Dental Association (ADA) asserts that bad oral health can cause heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia. In addition, pregnant women who fail to take proper care of their teeth can negatively affect their unborn babies’ oral development and overall well-being. Therefore, looking after your teeth is critical, especially for pregnant mothers and aging individuals.

The importance of proper dental care is not limited to pregnant women and those aging. Instead, this need extends to the young and very young. Poor oral well-being leads to weak teeth and gums, which hamper chewing, thus affecting your nutrition. Aside from physical ailments, poor oral health can lead to mental challenges. As an example, you may avoid social events to avoid embarrassment. However, this avoidance is very likely to affect you psychologically.

Saves You Money

Taking excellent care of your teeth is very financially beneficial. That is because you spend less on dental procedures or other solutions to heal or correct various ailments.In contrast, daily brushing, flossing and regular dentist appointments may cost you a few dollars per month (for the former) and some out-of-pocket costs for the latter. However, the total of these two saves you from more costly problems.

It is expensive to treat dental diseases like tooth decay, gingivitis and tooth loss- an unnecessary occurrence when prevention takes nothing more than looking after your teeth properly. Moreover, not all dental ailments are reversible. For these, it takes expensive cosmetic procedures to correct and restore your ability to enjoy food and display an aesthetic smile.

Your teeth are beneficial for more than helping you chew your food and giving you an attractive smile. That is why brushing your teeth at least twice daily and going for dental check-ups once every year is crucial.So remain consistent in observing your oral care routine and make sure to visit your dentist if you detect any troubling changes in your teeth, gums and mouth.